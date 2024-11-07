YAMADA Consulting Group Shows Strong Profit Growth

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. (JP:4792) has released an update.

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in operating profit of 83.3% year-on-year for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales reaching 12,422 million yen, an 8.3% rise. The company’s robust performance reflects strong growth compared to the previous year, indicating a positive trajectory for investors. With a high equity ratio of 83% as of the reporting date, YAMADA Consulting Group shows a solid financial position.

