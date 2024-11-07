News & Insights

Stocks

YAMADA Consulting Group Shows Strong Profit Growth

November 07, 2024 — 01:26 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. (JP:4792) has released an update.

YAMADA Consulting Group Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in operating profit of 83.3% year-on-year for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales reaching 12,422 million yen, an 8.3% rise. The company’s robust performance reflects strong growth compared to the previous year, indicating a positive trajectory for investors. With a high equity ratio of 83% as of the reporting date, YAMADA Consulting Group shows a solid financial position.

For further insights into JP:4792 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.