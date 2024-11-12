Yalla Group’s Third Quarter 2024: Record Revenue Growth

Yalla Group (YALA) has released an update.

Yalla Group Limited reported a successful third quarter in 2024, with revenues climbing to a record $88.9 million, representing a 4.4% increase from the previous year. The company’s net income rose by 11.2% to $39.2 million, bolstered by a 14.5% rise in monthly active users and a 12% increase in paying users. This strong performance underscores Yalla’s strategic focus on localization and new gamification features that continue to enhance their user base and monetization capabilities.

