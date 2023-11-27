Yalla Group Limited - ADR (YALA) Price Target Increased by 6.40% to 6.78

The average one-year price target for Yalla Group Limited - ADR (NYSE:YALA) has been revised to 6.78 / share. This is an increase of 6.40% from the prior estimate of 6.38 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.86 to a high of 7.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from the latest reported closing price of 5.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yalla Group Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 31.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YALA is 0.11%, a decrease of 53.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.22% to 6,025K shares. The put/call ratio of YALA is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,000K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sparta 24 holds 781K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing a decrease of 106.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 52.86% over the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 573K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 55.02% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 479K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing a decrease of 22.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Globeflex Capital L P holds 465K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 16.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Yalla Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle Eastand Northern Africa(MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all users to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

