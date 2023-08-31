Yalla Group Limited - ADR (YALA) Price Target Increased by 13.64% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Yalla Group Limited - ADR (NYSE:YALA) has been revised to 6.38 / share. This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from the latest reported closing price of 5.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yalla Group Limited - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YALA is 0.23%, an increase of 78.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 7,458K shares. The put/call ratio of YALA is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,000K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sparta 24 holds 1,615K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 85.14% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 822K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 303.54% over the last quarter.

Baader Bank holds 593K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 588K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YALA by 11.02% over the last quarter.

Yalla Group Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Yalla Group Limited is the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle Eastand Northern Africa(MENA). The Company's flagship mobile application, Yalla, is specifically tailored for the people and local cultures of the region and primarily features Yalla rooms, a mirrored online version of the majlis or cafés where people spend their leisure time in casual chats. Voice chats are more suitable to the cultural norms in MENA compared to video chats. The Company strives to maintain users' equal status on its platform, thereby encouraging all users to freely communicate and interact with each other. The Company also operates Yalla Ludo, a mobile application featuring online versions of board games that are highly popular in MENA, such as Ludo and Domino. In-game real-time chats and Ludo chat room functions are popular social networking features among users. Through close attention to detail and localized appeal that deeply resonates with users, Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless user experience that fosters a loyal sense of belonging, creating a highly devoted and engaged user community.

