Yale to pay $1.5 mln to settle ketamine patent claims with US government

By Blake Brittain

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Yale University and one of its professors have agreed to settle allegations that they wrongly withheld patent royalties from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs for ketamine-related inventions, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Yale and professor John Krystal agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve the claims that they failed to pay the VA its share of royalties for patents covering intranasal ketamine used to treat depression, according to a statement from the Connecticut U.S. Attorney's Office.

The statement said that Yale, Krystal and the VA had also signed a separate agreement to share future royalties from the ketamine patents and assign the patents to the department.

Yale, Krystal and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The agreement said Yale and Krystal deny the allegations and that the settlement is not an admission of liability.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement that the settlement "shows our commitment to ensuring that the government is fairly compensated for all taxpayer funded inventions."

The settlement said Yale and the VA agreed in 2003 to share royalties on patents with inventors from both institutions. It said Krystal, who worked for both Yale and the VA at the time, and his co-inventors applied for patents with VA funding starting in 2006 for a ketamine nasal spray to treat depression and suicidal ideation.

Krystal later assigned his interest in the patents to Yale. The settlement said Yale and Krystal did not disclose the patents to the VA until 2017.

According to the settlement, Yale and Krystal have received more than $3 million in royalties from the patents since 2015 from agreements with the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

((blake.brittain@tr.com; +1 (202) 938-5713;))

