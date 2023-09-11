Yale law students end retaliation suit against school officials

By Karen Sloan

Sept 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday dismissed a nearly two-year-old retaliation lawsuit brought by two Yale law students against the school’s dean and a number of other administrators.

Plaintiffs Sierra Stubbs and Gavin Jackson, along with the Yale defendants, jointly requested dismissal of the case on Thursday.

Stubbs and Jackson sued Yale in November 2021, alleging they lost networking and career opportunities after they refused to make a statement against professor Amy Chua in an investigation into whether she violated an agreement to not socialize with students off campus earlier that year.

Their attorney, John Balestriere of Balestriere Fariello, declined to comment Monday on the reason his clients dismissed the case. A Yale spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did Chua.

Stubbs and Jackson, who unsuccessfully tried to proceed with the case under pseudonyms, said in court papers that they were the focus of a “dossier” created by another law student that sought to prove Chua was hosting students at her home in the spring of 2021. Chua, who rose to fame in 2011 with the publication of her controversial parenting book, “Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother," has denied any wrongdoing.

Both students met twice with Chua at her home in the spring, but only to privately discuss alienation they felt as minorities at the law school, according to their initial complaint. Jackson is Asian American and Stubbs is Black.

Because they refused to corroborate the allegations against Chua, Stubbs and Jackson alleged administrators pressured another professor against selecting them for a prestigious research post that could pave the way to federal clerkships and other opportunities.

Judge Sarah Merriam of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut dismissed the bulk of the plaintiffs’ claims in October 2022, ruling that the law school’s anti-retaliation policy was not in effect when Stubbs and Jackson declined to participate in the investigation of Chua.

The plaintiffs filed an amended complaint less than two weeks ago alleging one count of intentional interference with prospective business relationship and seeking upwards of $150,000 in damages.

The case is Stubbs v. Gerken, U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, No. 3:21-cv-01525

For Stubbs and Jackson: John Balestriere of Balestriere Fariello

For Yale: Jonathan Freiman of Wiggin and Dana

(Reporting by Karen Sloan; editing by Leigh Jones)

