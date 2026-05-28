Yakira Capital Loads Up on Shares of This Gold Stock

Key Points

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. acquired 195,710 shares of Allied Gold Corporation; estimated trade value $5.91 million.

Quarter-end position value increased by $6.05 million, reflecting both share purchase and price movement.

Transaction represented a 1.73% increase in reportable 13F assets under management (AUM) for the quarter.

Post-trade holding: 195,710 shares valued at $6.05 million as of March 31, 2026.

New stake represents 1.77% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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On May 14, 2026, Yakira Capital Management, Inc. disclosed a new position in Allied Gold Corporation (NYSE:AAUC), acquiring 195,710 shares in a trade estimated at $5.91 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing, Yakira Capital Management, Inc. reported establishing a new position in Allied Gold Corporation by acquiring 195,710 shares. The estimated transaction value was $5.91 million, calculated from the average share price during the first quarter. At quarter-end, the stake was valued at $6.05 million, a figure that includes both the acquisition and any price appreciation over the period.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund and represented 1.77% of 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:HYT: $30.34 million (8.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:HOLX: $15.01 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSE:GTLS: $11.09 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, Allied Gold shares were priced at $29.51, up 151.6% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 125.11 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $29.51 Market Capitalization $3.68 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.33 billion Net Income (TTM) ($51.85 million)

Company snapshot

Produces and sells gold and silver from open pit mines, with major projects in Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, and Ethiopia.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on mineral exploration and production in Africa.

Serves global commodity buyers and refiners seeking gold and silver supply.

Allied Gold Corporation is a Toronto-based gold producer with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across West and East Africa. The company’s operations are centered on open pit mining, supplying gold and silver to international markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The price of gold is up about 5% year-to-date, following a year when it increased roughly 64% in 2025. Last year was one of the best years ever for gold, as investors flocked to the precious metal over concerns about tariffs and their impact on markets and the economy.

This year, market uncertainty remains due to geopolitical conflicts, macroeconomic uncertainty and overvalued U.S. stocks. But gold prices have not surged like they did in 2025, mainly because investors have been pouring back into tech stocks over the past two months as valuations had come down. But they are now back up, which could spark another flight to gold.

But you can undertsand why this money manager is taking a big new stake in Allied Gold as the stock is up 18% year-to-date. In addition, Allied Gold is preparing to produce its first gold from its Kurmuk Project in Ethiopia in the third quarter. However, the company is going to be acquired by Zijin Gold, a Hong Kong-based gold exploration and extraction company. This could also be driving the stock higher, as Zijin has offered CA$44 per share for Allied while it is currently trading at around CA$37 per share on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Allied Gold stock trades on the NYSE for $27 per share.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and Chart Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.