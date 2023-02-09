Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff - Axios

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc plans to lay off more than 20% of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech unit, Axios reported on Thursday, citing company executives.

The cuts will impact more than 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees — more than 1,600 people, according to the report.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.