US Markets

Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff - Axios

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 09, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc plans to lay off more than 20% of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech unit, Axios reported on Thursday, citing company executives.

The cuts will impact more than 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees — more than 1,600 people, according to the report.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.