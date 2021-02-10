Yahoo Finance: Tom Lydon Talks 2021 ETF Boom & Bitcoin ETF Prospects

Joining the "ETF Report" with host Alexis Christoforous on Yahoo Finance, ETF Trends' CEO, Tom Lydon, was on hand to talk all about the latest numbers for high performing ETF flows, the strength in emerging markets, in addition to some thoughts on a potential bitcoin ETF.As far as 2021's ETF performances so far, nothing has slowed down, according to Lydon. Six weeks in, there is already $90 billion in new flows, following a record $500 billion in 2020. And the money is going into popular themes, such as technology (EV, cybersecurity, etc.). It's a movement away from traditional indexing.There's also strength overseas, as the dollar continues not to look as strong. That means local currencies help give areas in developed nations a boost, especially in emerging markets.

