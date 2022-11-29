Yahoo eyes retail stock trading in growth push - Axios

US Markets
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Yahoo plans to add retail stock trading and enter new commerce and transaction businesses such as sports betting in a move to boost its revenue, news website Axios reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed company source.

The owner of websites such as Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports and TechCrunch generates around $8 billion in revenue annually, the report said.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which owns Yahoo following a $5 billion buyout last year, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes a day after Yahoo said it will buy nearly 25% of Taboola.com Ltd TBLA.O and become its largest shareholder, allowing the online advertising company to exhibit paid content on the web portal's many sites.

The 30-year partnership, which is expected to generate $1 billion in annual revenue, marks a big bet on digital advertising by internet pioneer Yahoo at a time when industry giants from Alphabet-owned Google GOOGL.O to Meta Platforms Inc META.O are struggling with an inflation-driven downturn in ad spending.

