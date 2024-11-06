News & Insights

Yahagi Construction Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Declines

November 06, 2024 — 11:56 pm EST

Yahagi Construction Co., Ltd. (JP:1870) has released an update.

Yahagi Construction Co., Ltd. reported a 12.7% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company saw declines in both operating and ordinary profits, with figures dropping by 13.5% and 15.3%, respectively. The company forecasts continued growth in net sales for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with an expected increase of 16.8%.

