Yadea Group Holdings (YADGF) Price Target Decreased by 12.92% to 2.02

The average one-year price target for Yadea Group Holdings (OTCPK:YADGF) has been revised to $2.02 / share. This is a decrease of 12.92% from the prior estimate of $2.33 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.74 to a high of $2.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.97% from the latest reported closing price of $1.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yadea Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 31.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YADGF is 0.21%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.61% to 79,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,666K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,568K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YADGF by 18.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,552K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,982K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YADGF by 19.85% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,252K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,146K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YADGF by 20.87% over the last quarter.

PEAPX - International Emerging Markets Fund R-3 holds 4,766K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 3,751K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

