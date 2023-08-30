Yadea Group Holdings (HKHKSG:1585) Price Target Decreased by 11.27% to 21.34

The average one-year price target for Yadea Group Holdings (HKHKSG:1585) has been revised to 21.34 / share. This is an decrease of 11.27% from the prior estimate of 24.05 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.09 to a high of 24.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.03% from the latest reported closing price of 14.32 / share.

Yadea Group Holdings Maintains 2.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yadea Group Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1585 is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 147,453K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,084K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,974K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1585 by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,118K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,090K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1585 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,436K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,322K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1585 by 6.82% over the last quarter.

WCMEX - WCM Focused Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 10,306K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,630K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1585 by 9.69% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,496K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,776K shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1585 by 1.78% over the last quarter.

