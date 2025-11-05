Yacktman Asset Management Dumps $18 Million of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) Shares: Is the Stock a Sell?

Key Points

Yacktman sold 135,400 shares of Ingredion, with a transaction value of $17,451,241 based on its quarterly average price.

The trade represents approximately 0.24% of 13F AUM.

Post-trade holding: 1,442,086 shares, valued at approximately $176.09 million.

Ingredion is now 2.43% of the fund's AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Yacktman Asset Management reported a sale of 135,400 shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in its November 4, 2025, SEC filing, an estimated $17.45 million trade.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 4, 2025, Yacktman Asset Management reduced its stake in Ingredion by 135,400 shares over the third quarter.

The estimated transaction value is $17.45 million, based on the average closing price during the period.

The fund reported holding 1,442,086 shares, worth $176.09 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

The sale reduced the Ingredion position to 2.42% of Yacktman's AUM.

The firm's top holdings after the filing:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) : $66.8 million (9.2% of AUM) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) : $53.2 million (7.3% of AUM) Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) : $40 million (5.5% of AUM) Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) : $33.2 million (4.6% of AUM) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) : $29.8 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of November 3, 2025, shares were priced at $114.13, down 14.85% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 32.0 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.32 billion Net Income (TTM) $676.00 million Dividend Yield 2.98% Price (as of market close 2025-11-03) $114.13

Company Snapshot

Ingredion:

Produces starches, sweeteners, food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, nutrition ingredients, edible and refined corn oil, and a range of fruit and vegetable products.

Generates revenue by processing corn and other starch-based materials into ingredients for food, beverage, brewing, animal nutrition, and industrial applications.

Serves global food and beverage manufacturers, brewing companies, animal nutrition providers, and industrial customers across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA regions.

Ingredion is a leading global ingredient solutions provider, operating at scale with a diversified product portfolio and broad geographic reach.

Foolish take

Yacktman Asset Management's Ingredion sale doesn't appear to be something that investors need to worry about.

While the sale did trim the firm's allocation to the stock from 2.9% to 2.4%, it remains the 13th-largest holding in the portfolio, down from the 12th-biggest.

Furthermore, Yacktman sold shares in 43 of its top 44 positions, so this was mostly a portfolio-wide batch of selling for the firm, as opposed to Ingredion being directly targeted.

As for the stock, Ingredion is a low-beta, steady-Eddie type of investment that has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 in its 28 years as a publicly traded company. However, over the last decade, Ingredion has underperformed as sales growth slowed to just 2% annually.

Though the company pays a nice 2.8% dividend yield and has grown these payments by 5% annually over the last decade, it won't be confused for a growth stock anytime soon -- barring an acquisition.

That said, Ingredion only trades at 10 times earnings, so it doesn't need to do much to live up to the market's low expectations.

Ultimately, Ingredion doesn't fit into my "best vision for the future," an investing mantra popularized by The Motley Fool's co-founder, David Gardner. I'd rather just watch from the sidelines on this one.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total market value of securities reported by an institutional investment manager on SEC Form 13F.

Quarterly average price: The average share price over a specific three-month reporting period.

Fund AUM: The total assets under management in a specific investment fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments by value within a fund's portfolio.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory body, such as the SEC, detailing financial or ownership information.

Position: The amount of a particular security held in a portfolio.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount generated by buying or selling a security.

Starches: Carbohydrate-based compounds used as food ingredients or industrial materials.

Biomaterials: Materials derived from renewable biological sources, often used in food, packaging, or industrial applications.

Geographic reach: The range of regions or countries where a company operates or sells its products.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft, short December 2025 $95 calls on Charles Schwab, and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.