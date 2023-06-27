News & Insights

Yacht maker Ferretti makes strong market debut in Milan

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

June 27, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian yacht maker Ferretti YACHT.MI, 9638.HK rose more than 4% in initial trading on their market debut on Euronext Milan on Tuesday.

Ferretti, which listed in Hong Kong last year, priced its offer for a dual listing in Milan at 3 euros per share, giving the company a valuation of around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

