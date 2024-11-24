YA-MAN Ltd. Gains from Investment Transfer

YA-MAN Ltd. (JP:6630) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
YA-MAN Ltd. has announced the transfer of its investments in MACHERIE Beauty Technology, resulting in a significant extraordinary income of 960 million yen. This strategic move aligns with the company’s focus on enhancing its direct sales channel in China. The transfer will be finalized by the end of November 2024.
For further insights into JP:6630 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says Top Investor About Rivian Stock
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is on the Hunt for Anime Leakers
- String of Ford (NYSE:F) Model News Prompts Upswing
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.