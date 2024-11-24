YA-MAN Ltd. Gains from Investment Transfer

YA-MAN Ltd. (JP:6630) has released an update.

YA-MAN Ltd. has announced the transfer of its investments in MACHERIE Beauty Technology, resulting in a significant extraordinary income of 960 million yen. This strategic move aligns with the company’s focus on enhancing its direct sales channel in China. The transfer will be finalized by the end of November 2024.

