Y.D. More Investments Cuts Stake in CIM Commerical Trust (CMCT)

Fintel reports that Y.D. More Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.07MM shares of CIM Commerical Trust Corp. (CMCT). This represents 4.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 6, 2022 they reported 1.17MM shares and 5.12% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.44% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for CIM Commerical Trust is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 68.44% from its latest reported closing price of $5.45.

The projected annual revenue for CIM Commerical Trust is $107MM, an increase of 5.96%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in CIM Commerical Trust. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 12.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCT is 0.11%, an increase of 119.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.22% to 7,124K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCT is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,123K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina holds 781K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 579K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caldwell Securities holds 390K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company.

CIM Real Assets & Credit Fund holds 388K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Creative Media & Community Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

