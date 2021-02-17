Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: YMAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.26, changing hands as low as $41.92 per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YMAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YMAB's low point in its 52 week range is $14.16 per share, with $55.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.98.

