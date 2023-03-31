Markets
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Surges After Reporting Narrower Net Loss

March 31, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) shares are surging more than 48 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.157 million, compared to net loss of $36.89 million last year.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $31.45 million from $9.59 million in the previous year.

Further, the company reiterated its financial guidance for 2023.

Currently, shares are at $5.23, up 58.97 percent from the previous close of $3.29 on a volume 4,082, 163.

