Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Scheduled to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report Q1 2025 results on May 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 results on May 13, 2025, before the market opens, followed by a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day. The discussion will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Y-mAbs focuses on developing and commercializing innovative radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based products aimed at treating cancer, including its FDA-approved therapy DANYELZA® for neuroblastoma. The company emphasizes that its future plans and expectations may involve forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as outlined in its regulatory filings.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the first quarter 2025 results and a subsequent conference call demonstrates a commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

Y-mAbs continues to advance its pioneering cancer treatment technologies, including the Self-Assembly DisAssembly (SADA) platform and bispecific antibodies.

The commercial availability of DANYELZA®, the first FDA-approved treatment for relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma, underscores the company's significant contribution to cancer treatment options.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which can create uncertainty and may not inspire confidence among investors regarding the company's future performance.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties in the business model, as noted in the “Risk Factors” section, may indicate underlying vulnerabilities that could adversely affect the company's stability.

Failure to provide specific financial outlook details or past quarterly performance data could lead to skepticism about the company's growth potential and transparency.

FAQ

When will Y-mAbs report its first quarter 2025 results?

Y-mAbs will report its first quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

What time is the Y-mAbs conference call?

The Y-mAbs conference call will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast for the Y-mAbs results?

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

What therapies does Y-mAbs focus on developing?

Y-mAbs develops novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for cancer treatment.

What is DANYELZA® and its significance?

DANYELZA® is the first FDA-approved treatment for relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$YMAB Insider Trading Activity

$YMAB insiders have traded $YMAB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YMAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GAD (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) sold 10,810 shares for an estimated $56,536

MICHAEL J ROSSI (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 3,917 shares for an estimated $20,368

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$YMAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $YMAB stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$YMAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $YMAB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $YMAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $7.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $24.0 on 11/11/2024

Full Release



PRINCETON, N.J., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report results for the first quarter 2025 before the market open on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





Y-mAbs will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.ymabs.com/events-and-presentations/events



. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days.







About Y-mAbs







Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business model, including financial outlook for 2025 and beyond. Words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ “contemplate,” ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ “will,” ‘‘would’,’ “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company’s business is subject to risks and uncertainties affecting the Company including those described in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, and future filings and reports by the Company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





SADA



®



, SADA PRIT™, DANYELZA



®



and Y-mAbs



®



are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.







Investor Contact:







Courtney Dugan





VP, Head of Investor Relations







cdu@ymabs.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.