Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Announces CEO Michael Rossi to Speak at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Life Sciences Conference

Y-mAbs Therapeutics' CEO will speak at the Oppenheimer Life Sciences Conference on February 11, 2025. Webcast available.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in cancer treatment through innovative therapies, announced that CEO Michael Rossi will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Life Sciences Conference on February 11, 2025. The event will be accessible via a live webcast on the company's investor relations website, with an archive available for 30 days post-event. Y-mAbs is notable for its advanced product pipeline, including DANYELZA®, the first FDA-approved therapy for certain neuroblastoma cases. The company also emphasizes caution regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties in their business outlook.

Potential Positives

Participation of CEO Michael Rossi in a prominent industry conference, enhancing visibility and credibility for Y-mAbs.

Live webcast of the event provides an opportunity for investors and stakeholders to engage with the company's developments.

Y-mAbs is highlighted as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a focus on innovative cancer treatments, showcasing its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs.

The mention of DANYELZA®, the first FDA-approved treatment for a specific type of cancer, underscores the company's successful product pipeline and potential market impact.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially leading to a loss of investor confidence if future results do not align with expectations.

The reference to risks and uncertainties in the company's business model may indicate that the company is facing significant challenges that could impact its growth and stability.

The lack of detailed financial projections or updates in the press release may lead to concerns among investors regarding the company’s financial health and future prospects.

FAQ

What is Y-mAbs Therapeutics focused on?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics specializes in developing and commercializing novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based products for cancer treatment.

When is Michael Rossi's fireside chat scheduled?

Michael Rossi's fireside chat is set for February 11, 2025, at 4:40 p.m. ET during the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Life Sciences Conference.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the event?

The live webcast is available under the Events section of Y-mAbs' investor relations website at ir.ymabs.com.

What is DANYELZA®?

DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk) is the first FDA-approved treatment for relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in specific patient conditions.

How long will the webcast remain available for replay?

The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the event concludes.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Michael Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 35



th



Annual Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 4:40 p.m. ET.





A live webcast will be available under the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.ymabs.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the event.







About Y-mAbs







Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business model, including financial outlook for 2024 and beyond.Words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ “contemplate,” ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ “will,” ‘‘would’,’ “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company’s business is subject to risks and uncertainties affecting the Company including those described in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, and future filings and reports by the Company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





SADA



®



, SADA PRIT™, DANYELZA



®



and Y-mAbs



®



are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.







Investor Contact:







Courtney Dugan





VP, Head of Investor Relations







cdu@ymabs.com





