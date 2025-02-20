Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 4, 2025

Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report Q4 and full year 2024 results on March 4, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

$YMAB Insider Trading Activity

$YMAB insiders have traded $YMAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YMAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS GAD (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $1,264,650 .

. TORBEN LUND-HANSEN (SVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $768,500

JORIS WILMS (SVP & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $73,450

$YMAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $YMAB stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 before the market open on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.





Y-mAbs will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, register



here



. A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.ymabs.com/events-and-presentations/events



. The webcast will be archived for at least 30 days.







About Y-mAbs







Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our business model, including financial outlook for 2024 and beyond. Words such as ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ “contemplate,” ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘target,’’ “will,” ‘‘would’,’ “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company’s business is subject to risks and uncertainties affecting the Company including those described in the “Risk Factors” section included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, and future filings and reports by the Company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





SADA



®



, SADA PRIT™, DANYELZA



®



and Y-mAbs



®



are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.







Investor Contact:







Courtney Dugan





VP, Head of Investor Relations







cdu@ymabs.com





