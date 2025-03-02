Y MABS THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $YMAB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

Y MABS THERAPEUTICS ($YMAB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $27,835,463 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.
Y MABS THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity
Y MABS THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $YMAB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YMAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS GAD (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,000 shares for an estimated $1,264,650.
Y MABS THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of Y MABS THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,025,000 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,025,750
- CALIGAN PARTNERS LP added 572,729 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,484,468
- LOGOS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP added 200,000 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,566,000
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 172,405 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,349,931
- PARADIGM BIOCAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 150,000 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,174,500
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 136,264 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,066,947
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 105,777 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $828,233
