Y-mAbs Therapeutics CFO Bo Kruse To Retire

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) announced Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Bo Kruse has notified the Company of his resignation. Y-mAbs has commenced a search process for a successor.

Kruse will remain in the CFO role until his successor is identified and joins the Company. He will then continue as a non-executive employee from the time his successor joins the Company through July 31, 2024. After that, he is expected to be available to the Company for a period of time to support a smooth transition of the CFO role.

Prior to joining the Company in June 2016, Kruse was the CFO of the Danish biotech company Azanta A/S from 2009 to 2015.

Further, Kruse served as Genmab A/S' Vice President and CFO from 2005 to 2008, and in a number of other finance positions, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, from 2000 to 2005.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.