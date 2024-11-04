News & Insights

Stocks

Y-mAbs Partners with Nobelpharma for Japan Expansion

November 04, 2024 — 09:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Y-Mabs Therapeutics ( (YMAB) ).

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has signed an exclusive agreement with Nobelpharma to develop and commercialize DANYELZA in Japan for treating high-risk neuroblastoma, with potential expansion to relapsed osteosarcoma. Nobelpharma will manage regulatory submissions and marketing, while Y-mAbs will receive initial and milestone payments up to $31 million, plus royalties on future sales. This partnership marks a significant step in Y-mAbs’ global expansion efforts, aiming to improve treatment options for children battling advanced cancers.

Learn more about YMAB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.