Y-mAbs Partners with Nobelpharma for Japan Expansion

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has signed an exclusive agreement with Nobelpharma to develop and commercialize DANYELZA in Japan for treating high-risk neuroblastoma, with potential expansion to relapsed osteosarcoma. Nobelpharma will manage regulatory submissions and marketing, while Y-mAbs will receive initial and milestone payments up to $31 million, plus royalties on future sales. This partnership marks a significant step in Y-mAbs’ global expansion efforts, aiming to improve treatment options for children battling advanced cancers.

