Y-mAbs Enters License And Distribution Agreement With Nobelpharma In Japan - Quick Facts

November 04, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) and Nobelpharma have entered into a license and distribution agreement for the development and commercialization in Japan of DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma and, upon agreement by the parties, potentially relapsed osteosarcoma. Nobelpharma will employ its regulatory, marketing, sales and access expertise to carry out development work and to submit DANYELZA for approval by Japanese regulatory authorities, and to market, sell, and distribute DANYELZA in Japan, if approved.

Y-mAbs will receive an upfront payment of $2.0 million from Nobelpharma in connection with entering into the agreement and is entitled to receive up to $31.0 million in product and commercial milestone payments in addition to profit sharing on commercial sales on DANYELZA.

