XYZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.06, changing hands as low as $61.36 per share. Block Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYZ's low point in its 52 week range is $44.27 per share, with $99.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.11. The XYZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

