Xylo Unveils Bubbl: Personalized AI Writing Tool

Xylo Technologies Ltd. has announced that its affiliate, Metagramm Software Ltd., has completed the development of Bubbl, an AI-driven writing tool designed to mimic personal writing styles and offer translations and grammar assistance across various contexts such as business and academic writing. Bubbl stands out for its user-friendly design and customizable features, promising a more natural and tailored content creation experience. The product is set to launch for selected users in the third quarter of 2024.

