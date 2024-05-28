News & Insights

Stocks

Xylo Unveils Bubbl: Personalized AI Writing Tool

May 28, 2024 — 11:00 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Xylo Technologies Ltd (XYLO) has released an update.

Xylo Technologies Ltd. has announced that its affiliate, Metagramm Software Ltd., has completed the development of Bubbl, an AI-driven writing tool designed to mimic personal writing styles and offer translations and grammar assistance across various contexts such as business and academic writing. Bubbl stands out for its user-friendly design and customizable features, promising a more natural and tailored content creation experience. The product is set to launch for selected users in the third quarter of 2024.

For further insights into XYLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XYLO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.