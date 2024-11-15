News & Insights

Xylo Technologies Offers Pre-Funded Warrant for ADSs

November 15, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Xylo Technologies Ltd (XYLO) has released an update.

Xylo Technologies Ltd. has introduced a pre-funded warrant allowing holders to purchase ordinary shares represented by American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a nominal exercise price. This pre-funded structure means that most of the purchase price is paid upfront, simplifying the exercise process for investors. The warrant enables investors to gain exposure to Xylo’s stock with minimal additional financial outlay.

