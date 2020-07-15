Xylem (XYL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.93, changing hands as high as $75.03 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $54.62 per share, with $89.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.69. The XYL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

