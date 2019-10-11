Xylem (XYL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.81, changing hands as high as $78.09 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $60.65 per share, with $85.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.