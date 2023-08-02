Xylem (XYL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, '23 View Up

Xylem Inc.’s XYL second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 53 cents from non-recurring items) of 98 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The bottom line increased significantly year over year.



Xylem’s revenues of $1,722 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,672.2 million and rose 26.3% year over year. Benefits from the Evoqua acquisition and strong commercial and operational execution drove the top line. Organic sales in the quarter rose 15%.



Orders in the reported quarter increased 10% year over year. Organically, orders decreased 2%.

Segmental Details

From second-quarter 2023 onward, Xylem has introduced a new segment, Integrated Solutions & Services, to include the results of Evoqua, which it acquired in May 2023. The segment reported revenues of $125 million in the second quarter.



Revenues in the Water Infrastructure segment were $704 million, up 20% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Water Infrastructure segment revenues were $635.33 million. Organic sales in the reported quarter grew 13% year over year, buoyed by effective price realization, healthy activity in the utility business and robust industrial demand in the United States and Western Europe.



The Applied Water segment generated revenues of $478 million in the second quarter, up 11% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for segmental revenues was $460.23 million for the quarter. Organic sales increased 12% on a year-over-year basis. The segmental performance benefited from strong price realization and demand across the commercial building and industrial end markets, particularly in the United States and emerging markets.



Quarterly revenues at the Measurement & Control Solutions segment were $415 million, up 20% year over year. This compares with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474.20 million. Organic sales were up 21% year over year due to strong demand and backlog execution in smart metering.

Margin Profile

In the reported quarter, Xylem’s adjusted EBITDA was $329 million, up 45.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The margin in the quarter improved to 19.1% compared with 16.6% in the year-ago period.



Operating income was $119 million in the quarter under review, reflecting a decrease of 18.5% from the year-ago reported figure. Operating margin deteriorated to 6.9% from 10.7% in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the second quarter, Xylem had cash and cash equivalents of $708 million compared with $944 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt was $2,267 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared with $1,880 million at the end of December 2022.



At the end of second-quarter 2023, Xylem generated net cash of $9 million from operating activities compared with $32 million consumed at the end of December 2022. Capital expenditure was $103 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago period. Free cash flow was negative $61 million in the first half of 2023 compared with negative $63 million in the year-ago period.

Rewards to Shareholders

In the first six months of 2023, Xylem paid dividends of $139 million, up 26.4% year over year. The company also bought back shares worth $9 million in the same period compared with $52 million worth of shares repurchased in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance Improved

Xylem, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has raised its 2023 guidance to include contributions from the Evoqua acquisition. The company now expects revenues of $7.2 billion in 2023, reflecting a 30% jump on a reported basis and 9-10% on an organic basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XYL’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $7.17 billion. Previously, the company anticipated total revenues to increase 8-9% on both organic and reported basis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.



Xylem expects adjusted earnings of $3.50-$3.70 per share for 2023 compared with $3.15-$3.35 anticipated earlier. The company boosted its earnings guidance on strong demand and commercial and operational momentum.



For 2023, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 18%, better than the previous expectation of 17.5-18%.

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 3 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.01 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share. The bottom line jumped 23.2% year over year.



A. O. Smith’s net sales of $960.8 million underperformed the consensus estimate of $971 million. The top line dipped 0.5% year over year.



Allegion plc’s ALLE second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69. The bottom line increased 28.5% year over year.



Allegion’s revenues of $912.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927 million. However, the top line jumped 18% from the year-ago quarter.



IDEX Corporation’s IEX second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 7.9%.



IDEX’s net sales of $846.2 million underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $847 million. However, the top line increased 6.3% year over year. Organic sales in the quarter increased 3% year over year.

