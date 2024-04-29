Xylem (XYL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Xylem (XYL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2 billion, representing an increase of 38.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Xylem metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Measurement & Control Solutions' will likely reach $474.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Applied Water' to come in at $439.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Water Infrastructure' at $751.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Water Infrastructure' stands at $108.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Applied Water' will reach $77.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $86 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Measurement & Control Solutions' will reach $58.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Xylem shares have recorded returns of +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XYL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

