Xylem (XYL) Price Target Increased by 6.49% to 133.93

The average one-year price target for Xylem (NYSE:XYL) has been revised to 133.93 / share. This is an increase of 6.49% from the prior estimate of 125.77 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from the latest reported closing price of 125.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 231,625K shares. The put/call ratio of XYL is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,952K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,395K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 9.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,483K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 7,475K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,559K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 5.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,787K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,697K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,617K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,823K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Xylem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

