Xylem (XYL) & Isle to Lower Carbon Footprint in Water Systems

Xylem Inc. XYL recently announced its partnership with water consultancy firm, Isle Utilities, to sponsor a new funding process for the water technology companies to develop new advanced technologies for deployment.



The new source of funding, known as the “Trial Reservoir”, provides water technology companies with access to the capital required for pilot projects that focus on carbon-reducing technologies. The new source of funding will help the technology innovators and water utilities to execute the trial of advanced technology deployments in water systems. If successful, the trials will move to the commercialization phase with the help of funding from the proceeds of commercial deals.



As noted, the “Trial Reservoir” is accessible to technology vendors throughout the world. The initiative’s foundation sponsor has been Xylem, along with other partners in the water sector. The first utility pilot of the initiative is expected to be funded in the first quarter of this year.



This initiative is in sync with Xylem’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from water systems. Over time, the company has come up with several solutions, including eXM SMART drives and AquaTalk. While the eXM SMART drives help in reducing carbon emissions from pump systems, the AquaTalk has been enabling its users in China to run their water infrastructure more efficiently and cost-effectively with reduced carbon emissions.

Xylem, with a $21-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is likely to benefit from strong demand for digital water solutions, solid backlog level, focus on innovation, effective operational execution and shareholder-friendly policies. However, supply-chain woes, cost inflation and high debt level might hurt its performance.

In the past month, the company’s shares have lost 4.8% against the industry’s increase of 0.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has declined 0.8% to $2.48 in the past 60 days. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased 1% to $2.97 over the same period.

