Xylem (XYL) and Dragos to Provide Cybersecurity Solutions

Xylem Inc. XYL recently entered into a collaboration with Dragos, Inc. to offer advanced industrial cybersecurity to the water sector infrastructure.



Xylem’s shares declined 1.7% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $119.30.



Based in Washington, D.C., Dragos is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions for industrial controls systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) platforms across the world.

The partnership will leverage Xylem’s expertise in digital water solutions and Dragos’ proficiency in safeguarding critical infrastructure to come up with advanced cybersecurity solutions to support the digitalization of water infrastructure. As noted, the companies will provide co-branded incident response and incident prevention services to Xylem’s customers in the water utility sector throughout the world.



Based on Xylem’s product security framework, the Xylem-Dragos Incident Response Service works together with the existing security systems of the utilities that provides them with an additional security layer. The collaboration will offer water utilities with proactive threat hunting and quick response solutions that will improve their operational uptime and efficiency.



At its recently-held Investor Day, Xylem highlighted the long-term prospects and digital capabilities. The company expects strong demand for digital water solutions to boost growth prospects. It has been enhancing its digital products, solutions and services, which are expected to contribute 50% to sales by 2025. Xylem Vue, the company’s digital ecosystem, is likely to boost growth.



For the long term, the company’s core pillars include improving customer experience and increasing water’s digital transformation, expanding in underserved markets and local regions, talent retention, managing costs and creating healthy supply chains as well as strengthening digital infrastructure and core portfolio.

Xylem, with a $21.9-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company is grappling with the adverse impacts of cost inflation, related to material, labor, overhead and freight. Its highly-leveraged balance sheet is a concern. However, its strong product offerings, focus on innovation and diverse business structure is likely to prove beneficial.

In the past three months, the company’s shares have dropped 0.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.9%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has declined 2.6% to $2.60 in the past 60 days. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined 1.2% to $3.20 over the same period.

