Xylem (XTRA:XY6) Price Target Increased by 5.76% to 123.39

The average one-year price target for Xylem (XTRA:XY6) has been revised to 123.39 / share. This is an increase of 5.76% from the prior estimate of 116.67 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 93.05 to a high of 145.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.57% from the latest reported closing price of 114.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1648 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XY6 is 0.32%, a decrease of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 231,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,952K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,395K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 9.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,483K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 7,475K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,559K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 5.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,787K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,697K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 15.93% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,617K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,823K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XY6 by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.