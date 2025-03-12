Xylem Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Persisting Headwinds

Xylem Inc. XYL is poised to benefit from growth across most of its businesses. The Measurement & Control Solutions (M&CS) segment is benefiting from robust demand for advanced technology solutions like smart metering and other applications, primarily in the United States. Growth in the transport application business, driven by the increased infrastructure projects in the United States, is boosting the Water Infrastructure segment’s performance. Strong momentum in the treatment applications business, supported by increasing capital projects in emerging markets, also bodes well. A strong pipeline of capital projects and strength in the dewatering applications business in the emerging markets are aiding the performance of the Water Solutions and Services segment.



XYL solidified its product portfolio and leveraged business opportunities through asset additions. In December 2024, the company completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Idrica. The inclusion of Idrica’s technology will offer growth opportunities for Xylem and will enable it to penetrate new markets and deliver intelligent solutions to its customers. The company acquired mission-critical water treatment solutions and services provider Evoqua in May 2023. Evoqua’s advanced water and wastewater treatment capabilities and position in key industrial markets complement Xylem’s portfolio of solutions across the water cycle.



Xylem’s commitment to rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks is encouraging. In 2024, XYL paid dividends of $350 million, up 17.1% year over year. The company also bought back shares worth $20 million in the same period. In February 2025, it hiked its dividend by 1.1%.



In the year-to-date period, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 6.6% compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Downsides of XYL

Xylem has been experiencing weakness in the Applied Water segment. Lower demand for industrial and building solutions applications, including pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls and dispensing equipment, is worrisome for the segment. A reduced number of project wins may impact the segment’s performance in the quarters ahead.



Xylem has been grappling with the adverse impacts of cost inflation. In 2024, the company’s cost of revenues increased 15.1% year over year due to high raw material, labor, freight and overhead costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8.8% due to additional operational expenditure from the acquisition of Evoqua. Escalating costs pose a threat to the company’s bottom line.

