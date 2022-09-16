Xylem Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.11, changing hands as low as $91.38 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $72.08 per share, with $136.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.