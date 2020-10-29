Xylem Q3 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported third quarter 2020 net income of $37 million or $0.20 per share, down from $65 million or $0.36 per share in the prior year.

Excluding the impact of restructuring, realignment and special charges, adjusted net income for the latest-quarter was $114 million or $0.62 per share.

Third quarter revenue was $1.2 billion, down 6 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent organically, declining less than previously expected, primarily driven by the resilience of the wastewater utility business and healthy residential demand.

Orders were down 7 percent on a reported basis and 8 percent, organically.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share and revenues of $1.16 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Xylem expects fourth quarter organic revenue declines in the range of 6 to 8 percent and adjusted operating margin in the range of 13.0 percent to 13.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.