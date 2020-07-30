Markets
XYL

Xylem Q2 Results Down; Adj. EPS Tops Consensus

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported second-quarter net income of $31 million or $0.17 per share compared to $139 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $73 million or $0.40 per share compared to $143 million or $0.79 per share in the prior year period.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.16 billion from $1.35 billion generated a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XYL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular