Xylem Q2 Results Down; Adj. EPS Tops Consensus

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported second-quarter net income of $31 million or $0.17 per share compared to $139 million or $0.77 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $73 million or $0.40 per share compared to $143 million or $0.79 per share in the prior year period.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.16 billion from $1.35 billion generated a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.