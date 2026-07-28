Xylem Q2 26 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 28, 2026, to discuss Q2 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.xylem.com/en-in/investors/events/

To listen to the call, dial +1 (866) 777-2509 (US) or +1 (412) 317-5413 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1 (855) 669-9658 (US) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (International), Access Code #8084219

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