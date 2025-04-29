Xylem Q1 Results Miss Estimates, But Boosts FY25 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Water solutions company Xylem, Inc. (XYL) on Tuesday reported net income attributable to Xylem of $169 million or $0.69 per share for the first quarter, higher than $153 million or $0.63 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.03 per share, compared to $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 2 percent to $2.07 billion from $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year. It increased 3 percent on an organic basis.

On average, 14 analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share on revenues of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share, but raised revenues guidance to between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion, up from the prior forecast between $8.6 billion and $8.7 billion. Revenues are still expected to grow 3 to 4 percent on an organic basis.

The Street is looking for earnings of $4.63 per share on revenues of $8.74 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.