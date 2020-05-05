Markets
XYL

Xylem Q1 Profit Misses Estimates; Organic Revenue Down 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.23 compared to $0.52, a year ago. At constant currency, adjusted earnings per share was $0.25, for the quarter. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter revenue was $1.12 billion, down 9 percent on a reported basis and 8 percent organically, largely driven by the impact of COVID-19, which the company estimates to have been approximately 5 percent. Orders were down 4 percent on a reported basis and 2 percent, organically, and were net positive excluding estimated impacts of COVID-19. Analysts expected revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XYL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular