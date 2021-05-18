Xylem Inc.'s (NYSE:XYL) P/E Is On The Mark

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 69.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Xylem could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:XYL Price Based on Past Earnings May 18th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Xylem will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Xylem's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Xylem would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 16%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 15% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 33% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Xylem's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Xylem's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Xylem you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Xylem, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.