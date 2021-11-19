Xylem Inc. (XYL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Xylem Inc. (XYL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XYL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that XYL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $130.24, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XYL was $130.24, representing a -6.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.78 and a 39.15% increase over the 52 week low of $93.60.

XYL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Graco Inc. (GGG). XYL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports XYL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.63%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the xyl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XYL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XYL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA)

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CGW with an increase of 13.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of XYL at 8.72%.

