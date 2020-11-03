Xylem Inc. (XYL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Xylem Inc. (XYL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XYL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that XYL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.59, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XYL was $88.59, representing a -4.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.15 and a 62.19% increase over the 52 week low of $54.62.

XYL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Graco Inc. (GGG). XYL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports XYL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -37.04%, compared to an industry average of -16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XYL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XYL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XYL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 19.37% over the last 100 days. CGW has the highest percent weighting of XYL at 9.41%.

