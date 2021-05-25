Xylem Inc. (XYL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Xylem Inc. (XYL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XYL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115.9, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XYL was $115.9, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $121 and a 90.25% increase over the 52 week low of $60.92.

XYL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Graco Inc. (GGG). XYL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports XYL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.89%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XYL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XYL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XYL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 15.41% over the last 100 days. CGW has the highest percent weighting of XYL at 8.94%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.