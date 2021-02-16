Xylem Inc. (XYL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Xylem Inc. (XYL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased XYL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of XYL was $99.12, representing a -8.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.84 and a 81.47% increase over the 52 week low of $54.62.

XYL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Graco Inc. (GGG). XYL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports XYL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.84%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XYL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to XYL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XYL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 31.82% over the last 100 days. CGW has the highest percent weighting of XYL at 8.94%.

