Xylem Inc. (XYL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Xylem Inc. (XYL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased XYL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XYL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.4, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XYL was $81.4, representing a -8.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.34 and a 49.03% increase over the 52 week low of $54.62.

XYL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as IDEX Corporation (IEX) and Graco Inc. (GGG). XYL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports XYL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.79%, compared to an industry average of -20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XYL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XYL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have XYL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)
  • Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
  • First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
  • Invesco Global Water ETF (PIO)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SIMS with an increase of 52.37% over the last 100 days. CGW has the highest percent weighting of XYL at 6.65%.

